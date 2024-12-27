Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
TestLabs
TestLabs
Automated Real Device App Testing for Developers.
Visit
Upvote 92
TestLabs simplifies app testing with real devices, helping developers meet Google Play's 20-device testing policy. Automated testing, detailed reports, and seamless compliance—all in one platform.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Android
•
SaaS
•
Developer Tools
20%
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
About this launch
TestLabs
Automated Real Device App Testing for Developers.
Follow
92
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
TestLabs by
TestLabs
was hunted by
Chintan Vadhadiya
in
Android
,
SaaS
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Chintan Vadhadiya
. Featured on December 29th, 2024.
TestLabs
is not rated yet. This is TestLabs's first launch.