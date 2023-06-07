Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsDeveloper toolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
This is the latest launch from Senja
See Senja’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Testimonial Wheel By Senja
Testimonial Wheel By Senja

Testimonial Wheel By Senja

Collect 2x more testimonials with gamified incentives

Payment Required
Embed
Senja's customers get 2x more testimonials when they use incentives. Now you can too. Take testimonial collection from "meh" to "hell-yeah!!!"
Launched in
Marketing
Growth Hacks
by
Senja
BugBashes.com
BugBashes.com
Ad
Get giftcards and swag for reporting bugs in new apps
About this launch
SenjaCollect, manage, and share customer testimonials.
14reviews
719
followers
Testimonial Wheel By Senja by
Senja
was hunted by
Wilson Wilson
in Marketing, Growth Hacks . Made by
Wilson Wilson
and
Olly Meakings
. Featured on June 8th, 2023.
Senja
is rated 5/5 by 14 users. It first launched on December 6th, 2022.
Upvotes
19
Vote chart
Comments
8
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-