This is the latest launch from Senja
See Senja’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Testimonial Wheel By Senja
Testimonial Wheel By Senja
Collect 2x more testimonials with gamified incentives
20% Off For Life
•
Payment Required
Senja's customers get 2x more testimonials when they use incentives. Now you can too. Take testimonial collection from "meh" to "hell-yeah!!!"
Launched in
Marketing
Growth Hacks
by
Senja
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Senja
Collect, manage, and share customer testimonials.
14
reviews
719
followers
Testimonial Wheel By Senja by
Senja
was hunted by
Wilson Wilson
in
Marketing
,
Growth Hacks
. Made by
Wilson Wilson
and
Olly Meakings
. Featured on June 8th, 2023.
Senja
is rated
5/5 ★
by 14 users. It first launched on December 6th, 2022.
Upvotes
19
Comments
8
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
