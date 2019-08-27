Log InSign up
Testify

Find the best testers to get honest feedbacks for your app

We find the best matching testers to get honest feedbacks for your app.
Improve your app, talk to your future users and validate your idea !
PS: We are also looking for motivated testers. Get paid to help creator ;)
Hi, I'm Erwan founder of Testify. I am a developer and I know the struggle it is to create an app. It's hard to find users and be sure their experience is flawless, especially when you work solo or in a small team. When we create something new, a new product, a new app, anything... we really need users feedbacks in the most honest, even brutal way (so don't hesitate to give yours here). Our goal is simple: find the best matching people to test an app and to give any useful report to the creator. We also want to retribute testers as much as we can. Each test can take a while so testers need to be rewarded for their efforts. So the creator willing to work with us will need to pay each tester a fair amount.
