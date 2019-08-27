Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Maker
Erwan Jes
Hi, I'm Erwan founder of Testify. I am a developer and I know the struggle it is to create an app. It's hard to find users and be sure their experience is flawless, especially when you work solo or in a small team. When we create something new, a new product, a new app, anything... we really need users feedbacks in the most honest, even brutal way (so don't hesitate to give yours here). Our goal is simple: find the best matching people to test an app and to give any useful report to the creator. We also want to retribute testers as much as we can. Each test can take a while so testers need to be rewarded for their efforts. So the creator willing to work with us will need to pay each tester a fair amount.
UpvoteShare