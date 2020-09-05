discussion
?makers Is it possible to export the steps into HAR?
@naveenkumar That is something we can look into for the next version, it'll just require fetching the HTTP requests as well. Thank you for the feedback!
The test step recorder was something that came to mind when working with a QA team. A lot of the time they would come to us with issues and when we asked how the caused an error to come up they would often give us a vague description of what they did. I know a lot of developers that have experienced this or did it themselves because they can't remember how to recreate an issue so I decided to to see if I could find a solution and this is what I came up with.
