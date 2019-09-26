Tesla Software Version 10.0

Tesla starts rolling out biggest software update ever with Spotify, Netflix, YouTube, and more Tesla has announced that version 10 of its in-car software has begun rolling out to Model S, Model X, and Model 3 owners. Those who paid for the Full Self-Driving option on their car are higher up on the priority list, with a wider release coming in "about a week" containing "slight improvements" from this build, according to Tesla CEO Elon Musk.