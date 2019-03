Tesla's Model Y will launch the next phase of electrification: SUVs

OIf there's any doubt remaining whether the future of transportation is electric, the Model Y should dispel it. Until now, Tesla and other automakers have offered high-priced luxury vehicles, or economy-sized sedans and hatchbacks. With the release today (March 14) of the Model Y, Tesla's first compact SUV, the electric carmaker is entering one of America's most lucrative car segments.