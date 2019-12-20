Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Andrew Huggett
Maker
Hey all, we built Terrapin to help people create links directly to sections of text on web pages so you can then easily save or share them. No login required, it's all done from the Terrapin homepage. We originally built it to link to text in long online legal resources, but we've now opened it out to Wikipedia pages and will work on other online resources too. Full disclosure: some sites are not compatible with Terrapin due to the way they're coded (Medium, and Product Hunt for example), so the primary use of Terrapin is with 'online resource' sites. Terrapin was inspired by a now-discontinued online tool called CiteBite, but we've added a couple of extra features so you can choose the color of the highlighting (or have no highlighting) and also add a comment that's pinned to your chosen text. Terrapin works by creating a cached copy of the page (saved on Google's servers). This means the text you've highlighted will be retained even if the source page is removed or updated. If you ever find yourself needing to refer to a specific section of web text or point your readers to text on a long Wikipedia page, feel free to use Terrapin.
UpvoteShare