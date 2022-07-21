Products
Terrabook
Ranked #3 for today
Terrabook
A modern IDE for your AWS account
An in-browser IDE fully integrated with your AWS account - think Replit for infrastructure. Start with ready-made snippets for anything - frontend, backend, databases. Edit Terraform code or write your own.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
by
Terrabook
About this launch
Terrabook
A modern IDE for your AWS account
Terrabook by
Terrabook
was hunted by
Igor Zalutski
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Igor Zalutski
,
Utpal Nadiger 👋📈
,
Mohamed Habib
,
Dias
,
Alexey Skriptsov
,
Matas Jonys
,
Jack Bridger
and
Oleh Kopyl
. Featured on July 22nd, 2022.
Terrabook
is not rated yet. This is Terrabook's first launch.
Upvotes
33
Comments
4
Daily rank
#3
Weekly rank
#91
