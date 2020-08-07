  1. Home
Terra.do

12-week bootcamp to help you transition into climate work

Terra.do selects talented individuals who care about climate, takes them through an intensive online bootcamp taught by top experts and then exposes them to climate work opportunities (part-time/full/entrepreneurial) that need their skills.
Cody Simms
Hunter
I recently graduated from the first Terra.do cohort and had a wonderful experience. The program helped me establish a good baseline of understanding about climate change through a modern, multimedia approach to learning. The learning community that is emerging around Terra is wonderfully supportive, and the Terra instructors were very hands-on and supportive, taking care to tailor each learner's journey to the goals and needs of each individual including each person's post-Terra professional or personal goals. For anyone looking to get smarter about climate change -- from the science of it to the mitigation efforts to the finance challenges to the social and environmental justice issues inherent throughout -- I highly recommend Terra as a great way to plug in, get knowledgable, and be a part of a growing supportive community.
