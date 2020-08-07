Discussion
1 Review
Cody Simms
Hunter
I recently graduated from the first Terra.do cohort and had a wonderful experience. The program helped me establish a good baseline of understanding about climate change through a modern, multimedia approach to learning. The learning community that is emerging around Terra is wonderfully supportive, and the Terra instructors were very hands-on and supportive, taking care to tailor each learner's journey to the goals and needs of each individual including each person's post-Terra professional or personal goals. For anyone looking to get smarter about climate change -- from the science of it to the mitigation efforts to the finance challenges to the social and environmental justice issues inherent throughout -- I highly recommend Terra as a great way to plug in, get knowledgable, and be a part of a growing supportive community.
