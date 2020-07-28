Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → TERRA

TERRA

Eco-friendly candles poured by hand.

get it
Inspired by nature and the seasons in which we live. Soy candles hand-poured in St. Louis, Missouri using phthalate-free fragrances infused with essential oils and 100% cotton wicks.
Meet TERRA, Your Eco-Friendly CandleCotton wick, soy wax, reusable glass jar, recyclable packaging... and it can fill a room with fragrance better than Bath and Body Works. 😏 TERRA was founded in December 2019, by Dianna Allen. Pure passion for candle-making and wanting to create an eco-friendly brand is all it took.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Dianna Allen
Maker
Hi! I'm Dianna, the founder of TERRA. I honestly just wanted to make some candles one day and have an eco-friendly brand that represented them! I wrote a tweet early on about wanting to start a candle business, but with only having $100 to do so. The tweet sparked a lot of interest, and since then, TERRA's growth has exploded. Reference tweet: https://twitter.com/diannamallen... I'm so excited to announce that I now ship to 17 countries, and I hope you all love what I've created 🥰 I see a bright future for TERRA and hopefully launching on Product Hunt helps to get there quicker. I also created a coupon code exclusively for the PH community, use 'PRODUCTHUNT' at checkout for 25% off your purchase! I'd appreciate to hear your thoughts below 😇👇
Upvote (1)Share
Leandro
First! Congrats on your launch, Dianna 🚀 Happy to see this go live. All the best with it all 🙌🏾
UpvoteShare