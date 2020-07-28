Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Dianna Allen
Maker
Hi! I'm Dianna, the founder of TERRA. I honestly just wanted to make some candles one day and have an eco-friendly brand that represented them! I wrote a tweet early on about wanting to start a candle business, but with only having $100 to do so. The tweet sparked a lot of interest, and since then, TERRA's growth has exploded. Reference tweet: https://twitter.com/diannamallen... I'm so excited to announce that I now ship to 17 countries, and I hope you all love what I've created 🥰 I see a bright future for TERRA and hopefully launching on Product Hunt helps to get there quicker. I also created a coupon code exclusively for the PH community, use 'PRODUCTHUNT' at checkout for 25% off your purchase! I'd appreciate to hear your thoughts below 😇👇
Upvote (1)Share