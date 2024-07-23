Subscribe
Tern
Tern
Streamline weeks of travel planning in seconds
Tern is your personalized AI travel planner
⚡️ Fast & easy (< 1 minute to get your personalized itinerary)
✏️ Editable
🤝 Collaborate with friends
🗺️ Visualize your trip on a map
✨ Integrated AI for further personalized assistance
Travel
Artificial Intelligence
by
Tern
About this launch
Tern
Streamline weeks of travel planning in seconds with AI
Tern by
Tern
was hunted by
Rajiv Ayyangar
in
Travel
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Tavishi Gupta
,
Helee Makwana
,
Lydia Tran
and
Rabani Kharbanda
. Featured on July 24th, 2024.
Upvotes
39
Comments
17
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
