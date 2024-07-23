Subscribe
Tern

Tern

Streamline weeks of travel planning in seconds

Tern is your personalized AI travel planner
⚡️ Fast & easy (< 1 minute to get your personalized itinerary)
✏️ Editable
🤝 Collaborate with friends
🗺️ Visualize your trip on a map
✨ Integrated AI for further personalized assistance
Tern
About this launch
Tern
Tern - Streamline weeks of travel planning in seconds with AI
Tern by
Tern
was hunted by
Rajiv Ayyangar
in Travel, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Tavishi Gupta
,
Helee Makwana
,
Lydia Tran
and
Rabani Kharbanda
. Featured on July 24th, 2024.
Tern
is not rated yet. This is Tern's first launch.
