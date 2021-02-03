discussion
We built TermScout because we were tired of seeing companies cram their contracts with crap. As attorneys, we knew that companies made their public click-through agreements aggressive because they knew that nobody was reading them. Today, we’re shining light on big company’s fine print and empowering everyone to get a fast and free gut check on major contracts they’re asked to sign. Today, we’re publishing ratings and related information on more than 150 top software companies, like AWS, Salesforce, Microsoft, Google, and Solarwinds. Soak it up, use it, and take pleasure knowing that by paying attention to the contracts you sign, you’re helping send a message to big companies that what they put in their contracts is now public knowledge, and people are paying attention. ✅ Quick gut checks on contract favorability for everyone ✅ Deeper clause-level analysis for more serious contract professionals ✅ Built and run by attorneys ✅ Backed by Techstars, and trusted by lawyers from startups to fortune 100 companies We focus on software contracts today, but soon we’ll go into privacy policies, employment agreements, independent contractor agreements, payday lending agreements, finance agreements, business associate agreements, and beyond. Special for PH: ScoutHunt25 for 25% off Please share feedback, questions, comments!
I’m Peter, co-founder of TermScout and was also a co-founder of HealthGrades.com. At HealthGrades, we brought transparency to healthcare provider data that helped millions of users find a doctor and understand and compare hospital quality. Today, we’re launching TermScout, where we bring transparency to complex contract terms that will help buyers of software quickly understand which contracts are okay to sign, and which ones they might want to think twice about. We’ll also help sellers of software communicate to buyers that they have balanced or favorable contract terms with our third party contract ratings. Join us if you like the idea of understanding what you’re signing every time you click “I Accept”.
Thanks for building this, much needed!
I like this, super helpful. Reading the fine print is a massive pain and I don't always do it. Can I make suggestions for other contracts to review?
👋 Hey PH Team! My name is Justin & we're super excited to share our new product with you all today! I've worked on dozens of new products over the years, but this is the first time bringing something to and launching with the PH community. We'd love any thoughts, feedback, ideas, or funny jokes! And happy to answer any questions as best I can. Thanks so much for stopping by!