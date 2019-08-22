Termpage
Build a webpage that behaves like a terminal
#3 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Maker
Tautvilas Mečinskas
Hey makers, I have created this neat JavaScript library Termpage to help developers create functional webpages that behave like terminal app. In case you don't want to think about ui or ux and just want to get your webapp functionality up and running this library might be a good fit for your needs. I will personally be using this lib to interface with my raspberry pi home server. Tell me what you think about this lib and if it could fit your usecase.
UpvoteShare