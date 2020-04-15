  1. Home
TerminusDB

An open-source in-memory graph database

A database for data people .
TerminusDB is an open-source model-driven graph database for knowledge graph representation designed specifically for the web-age. The result is unified, well-structured & refined data - the jet fuel of future business.
William Fernandez
William Fernandez
Interesting project! Good luck on the launch.
Ana Maria
Ana Maria
This looks really great.
