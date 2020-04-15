Deals
TerminusDB
TerminusDB
An open-source in-memory graph database
A database for data people .
TerminusDB is an open-source model-driven graph database for knowledge graph representation designed specifically for the web-age. The result is unified, well-structured & refined data - the jet fuel of future business.
William Fernandez
Interesting project! Good luck on the launch.
Steven Dixon
@william02057116
Thank you
Ana Maria
This looks really great.
