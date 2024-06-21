Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
Teorico Vocab
Teorico Vocab
Advanced words to ace the Spanish Driving Theory Exam
Visit
Upvote 9
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
The complete list of advanced Spanish vocabulary to help you ace your Driving Theory exam as a non-native in Spain. Focus on learning driving concepts, rather than Spanish terminology.
Launched in
Cars
Education
Languages
by
Teorico Vocab
VidAU
Ad
Generate engaging videos in batches within a few minutes
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Teorico Vocab
Advanced words to ace the Spanish Driving Theory Exam
0
reviews
9
followers
Follow for updates
Teorico Vocab by
Teorico Vocab
was hunted by
Emily
in
Cars
,
Education
,
Languages
. Made by
Emily
. Featured on June 22nd, 2024.
Teorico Vocab
is not rated yet. This is Teorico Vocab's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report