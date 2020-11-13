  1. Home
Meet, work or just hang out in virtual spaces as avatars.

Tired of video calls? Experience the future of remote gatherings in Teooh’s virtual spaces. Choose the best room to fit your vibe, from team meetings in The Boardroom to study groups in The Hangout. Chat like you're really in the room with each other.
London-based Teooh nabs €4 million to expand its avatar-based virtual gathering platformTeooh, an avatar-based virtual gathering platform, has today announced new funding from Spark Capital and General Catalyst to accelerate platform growth and make its technology available to a broad set of business and consumer customers. The funds bring Teooh's total seed fundraising to €4 million.
Gather 'round the virtual watercooler...because you may be able to visit the best parts of your workplace right from your couch. Companies are rolling out virtual office environments to bring their socially distanced troops together. Dilbert, meet The Sims The file-transfer service WeTransfer opened a virtual replica of its Dutch HQ, and employees use it for in-person meetings and happy hours (because it's always 5 o'clock somewhere, even in virtual reality).
Sick of Zoom calls? Try this Sims-style virtual world insteadIf you're getting tired of Zoom meetings and Houseparty get-togethers, a London company called Teooh has introduced a new way to connect with colleagues, friends, and family that looks more like a video game than a virtual conference room.
Hey Hunters 👋, I’m Meetal, CMO at Teooh. We started work on Teooh 2 years ago and are excited to be ready to share it with you! Teooh is a remote meetings app, where you meet as avatars in virtual spaces. We launched in Beta earlier this year and have a global user base using us everyday as their Virtual HQ, their classroom or just a place to meet and chat with their friends. Why Teooh? Teooh combines the low stress experience of a phone call with the collaborative feeling of a video call: ⭐ Move around the room and network just like in real life. ⭐ Bring back the coffee break chat - private audio means you can speak to people on your table without other people hearing. ⭐ Distractions in the background? You can’t tell in Teooh. Style your Avatar to be professional even when you don’t feel it. ⭐ No more presenting into the void. Respond to others with emoji reactions from your avatar. ⭐ Banish video fatigue and camera anxiety. Give it a go, and let us know what you think! Meetal
