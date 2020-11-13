Gather 'round the virtual watercooler... because you may be able to visit the best parts of your workplace right from your couch. Companies are rolling out virtual office environments to bring their socially distanced troops together. Dilbert, meet The Sims The file-transfer service WeTransfer opened a virtual replica of its Dutch HQ, and employees use it for in-person meetings and happy hours (because it's always 5 o'clock somewhere, even in virtual reality).