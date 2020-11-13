discussion
Meetal Shah
Maker
Hey Hunters 👋, I’m Meetal, CMO at Teooh. We started work on Teooh 2 years ago and are excited to be ready to share it with you! Teooh is a remote meetings app, where you meet as avatars in virtual spaces. We launched in Beta earlier this year and have a global user base using us everyday as their Virtual HQ, their classroom or just a place to meet and chat with their friends. Why Teooh? Teooh combines the low stress experience of a phone call with the collaborative feeling of a video call: ⭐ Move around the room and network just like in real life. ⭐ Bring back the coffee break chat - private audio means you can speak to people on your table without other people hearing. ⭐ Distractions in the background? You can’t tell in Teooh. Style your Avatar to be professional even when you don’t feel it. ⭐ No more presenting into the void. Respond to others with emoji reactions from your avatar. ⭐ Banish video fatigue and camera anxiety. Give it a go, and let us know what you think! Meetal
