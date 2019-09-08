Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → TenWords

TenWords

Learn foreign language by reading news online

TenWords is built on ideas of exploration, cultural submersion and non-linear learning path. TenWords helps users to consume online content in a foreign language, track new words and memorise using flashcards.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Tomas
Tomas
Maker
I have created and been using this tool for two years now. It helped me to stay motivated and read a lot more texts in Danish language.
UpvoteShare