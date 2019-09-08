Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
TenWords
TenWords
Learn foreign language by reading news online
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
+ 1
TenWords is built on ideas of exploration, cultural submersion and non-linear learning path. TenWords helps users to consume online content in a foreign language, track new words and memorise using flashcards.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
28 minutes ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Tomas
Maker
I have created and been using this tool for two years now. It helped me to stay motivated and read a lot more texts in Danish language.
Upvote
Share
11 hours ago
Send