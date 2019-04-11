TentTube is easy to set up. All it takes is 1 person, 1 air pump, and just 1 minute.
When your trip is done, just use the purposely large valves to let the air out, this tent is as easy to take down as it is to set up. Packing a Tent has never been this easy !
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Ryan HawleyHunter@ryanhawley12 · Marketing Management
Hey Hunters, TentTube Design is a company dedicated to creating superior products for families and outdoor enthusiasts. We focus on delivering quality workmanship and exceptional customer experience with each of our products. Our industry-leading AirFrame feature is the proud result of innovative technology development and advancing design. Drop a comment if you have any questions.
Upvote Share·
Samuel Reeks@samuelreeks · Owner & Designer at ChampKid Design
Looks cool & Good luck!
Upvote Share·