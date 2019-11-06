Discussion
Musa Sulejmani
Maker
Hey Hunters! We're thrilled to introduce you to Tensor Social, the best audience analysis platform around. We use crazy-accurate AI to pick up on every little trend your target market has, down to the details. There isn't a platform out there that looks at micro-behavioral and psychographic targeting like Tensor and we're excited to finally release it to the public. As our little way of saying thank you, we're offering 20% off all Tensor Social packages - there's no reason not to give it a try! The key to (kind of literally) reading your audience's minds is right here. 🙌 What can we do? 🔥Identify audiences Whether your audience is on Insta, TikTok, or Youtube, we can find them. Pool exactly who you're looking for based on demographic, geographic, psychographic, and performance data. 🔥Analyze Culture Look at reports of both individual profiles and entire audiences. Find your top influencers and best audiences, then look at these insights by followers, likers, influential users, and more. 🔥Measure Campaigns Our AI tool gathers and measures information from multiple platforms so you can see what audiences have to say about your brand or campaign. Ready to take Tensor for a spin? Sign up for your free trial below. We'd love to hear your thoughts! Our website: https://tensorsocial.com/ Free Trial: Our Free Trial + 20% Off
I think this can be a very useful service for marketers.
