Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
10 Reviews
Maker
Sebastian Stockmarr
Hi everyone – and thanks Tomaž! We started Tempo because we found ourselves spending more and more time in our inboxes while being the proudest of the work we did outside of them. So we decided to build a different email client from the idea that email in itself is not a goal. We’ve designed Tempo to help us build better habits around how we work with email. - We’re optimising for a better work life – not more emails sent per minute. - Give us the tools to take control of our time - Enable us to focus to do our best work, whether that’s design, code, slides or an actual email. It won’t be for everyone, but we’re confident it will be extraordinary for some. Let us know how it works for you and, as always, pet peeves and ideas are more than welcome! Best, Sebastian
Upvote (7)Share
Hunter
I've been a happy user of Tempo since one of the first beta releases. It's a unique take on email, decoupling triage, quick replies and longer more thoughtful answers in an elegant way. Tempo helped stay on top of email with less stress. Can't wait for the mobile and iPad versions as well. On top of that Tempo is built by a very privacy focused group, with a business model that makes the project sustainable in the long run.
Upvote (5)Share
Tempo is a breath of fresh air in a cluttered email client product world. Been using it since the early days and you can quickly see that Sebastian and the team made this with a clear goal of freeing user from the daily email routines that were not perfect. Typography is simple and honest, layout is innovative and well thought and the whole experience of going through your emails is crisp and effortless. Also cant wait for the Mobile version to finally delete my other clients. Keep up the good work guys. Much love from Slovenia <3
Looks quite nice! But $15/m is a bit steep for just e-mailing, right?
MakerPro
@shrien Hi! yes, we are aware that 15 usd a month can be a lot for many people. Our goal is to build an independent company that can sustain itself by providing a great product and a great service to users. The reality of free products is simple: either they end up selling your data or selling the company to return investor money. And we don't really want to do either of that. On whether "just e-mailing" is worth 15 usd this is of course a fair comment. We have a lot of ideas of how to improve the product and maybe extend to other areas of the productivity stack. Stay tuned!
@stefanozorzi Thanks for your reply! I really want to try out Tempo, but all the hassle of switching between E-mail clients is just not worth it if it means I have to pay a monthly fee after the beta. I'd rather go with a free account with the possibility of later on going for the payed account with more features than the free account. I'll stay tuned tho, keep up the good work!
UpvoteShare
MakerPro
I've been a user of Tempo since from the very early days, maybe the earliest beta release. I do love the simplicity and the focus it brings my day to day. One thing I should point out here is the visual design. All the details are well though through and feels very refreshing by style. Even the waiting, loading animations are beautiful and very different than the style you see in every software nowadays.