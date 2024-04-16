Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
Tempo
Tempo
Stop speaking too fast during presentations
Visit
Upvote 34
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Talking fast can lead to a lack of clear enunciation, articulation and an engaging tone, preventing your message from taking hold in the listener's mind. Tempo warns you while that happens, in real-time, so you can make adjustment.
Launched in
Productivity
Education
by
Tempo: Public Speaking Coach
deco.cx 2.0
Ad
Build web apps 10x faster with Deno, JSX, TS & Tailwind
About this launch
Tempo: Public Speaking Coach
Stop Speaking too fast during presentations
1
review
34
followers
Follow for updates
Tempo by
Tempo: Public Speaking Coach
was hunted by
Luca Lupo
in
Productivity
,
Education
. Made by
Luca Lupo
. Featured on April 17th, 2024.
Tempo: Public Speaking Coach
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Tempo: Public Speaking Coach's first launch.
Upvotes
34
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report