Template Universe by CodeSandbox

Templates in CodeSandbox provide a quick starting point for projects that are configured and ready to go. They're forkable projects with the dependencies, file structure, and config already sorted. There are official templates for popular libraries like React, Vue, Angular, and others. Or you can create your own. With Template Universe CodeSandbox are taking templates a step further, enabling you to share and use templates created by the community and where makers of frameworks and libraries can add official ones too.
