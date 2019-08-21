Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Maker
Mark Penovich
Hey product hunters! Excited to share this with you all. Telx is the first cryptocurrency SIM card and phone number wallet. This allows our users to send crypto transactions via SMS to any phone number or wallet address using their own dedicated cryptocurrency phone number. The SIM works in over 180 countries and we offer US, Canadian, and UK phone numbers. Our goal is to natively embed crypto transactions into the worlds most used communication method, SMS messaging.
UpvoteShare