Tella Premium
Tella Premium
Never share a Loom page again
Create and share videos as a native part of your brand. Add your own logo, color scheme, custom domain and more. With Tella Premium your videos - product demos, tutorials, online courses, 1:1 sales videos - are always on-brand.
Branding
Social media marketing
Video
Tella
Tella
Screen recording for entrepreneurs
Tella Premium by
Tella
was hunted by
Paul Boudet
in
Branding
,
Social media marketing
,
Video
. Made by
Paul Boudet
,
Grant Shaddick
and
Michiel Westerbeek
. Featured on June 20th, 2024.
Tella
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 132 users. It first launched on July 29th, 2020.
