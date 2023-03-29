Products
This is the latest launch from Tella
See Tella’s 4 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Tella for Mac

Tella for Mac

Record incredible videos, direct from your dock.

Tella for Mac lets you record incredible videos, direct from your dock. It's packed with neat features, recording settings, and it's fully hooked up to Tella's web app so you can edit and share instantly. Available for macOS Ventura (13.0 or later).
Launched in Productivity, Marketing, Video by
Tella
Hundrx
About this launch
TellaScreen recording for creators
110reviews
64
followers
Tella for Mac by
Tella
was hunted by
Grant Shaddick
in Productivity, Marketing, Video. Made by
Grant Shaddick
,
Michiel Westerbeek
,
Ozan Şener
and
Danielo Rodríguez
. Featured on March 30th, 2023.
Tella
is rated 4.7/5 by 106 users. It first launched on July 29th, 2020.
Upvotes
19
Vote chart
Comments
5
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-