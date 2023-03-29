Products
This is the latest launch from Tella
See Tella’s 4 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Tella for Mac
Tella for Mac
Record incredible videos, direct from your dock.
Visit
Upvote 19
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Tella for Mac lets you record incredible videos, direct from your dock. It's packed with neat features, recording settings, and it's fully hooked up to Tella's web app so you can edit and share instantly. Available for macOS Ventura (13.0 or later).
Launched in
Productivity
,
Marketing
,
Video
by
Tella
About this launch
Tella
Screen recording for creators
110
reviews
64
followers
Follow for updates
Tella for Mac by
Tella
was hunted by
Grant Shaddick
in
Productivity
,
Marketing
,
Video
. Made by
Grant Shaddick
,
Michiel Westerbeek
,
Ozan Şener
and
Danielo Rodríguez
. Featured on March 30th, 2023.
Tella
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 106 users. It first launched on July 29th, 2020.
