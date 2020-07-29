Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
7 Reviews
Grant Shaddick
Maker
G'day, Product Hunt! 👋 For the past few months Michiel and I have been building Tella, and we're stoked to finally share the beta with you. Tella is a collaborative video editor. You can create and share video using only your web browser. Tella is great for things like: 🖥 Product demos 📢 Company announcements 📊 Sales pitches 👩💻 Videos for blogs and newsletters Tella lets you... 🎞 Combine multiple recordings 🖼 Add other content like gifs & CTA buttons 🍭 Quickly reuse & remix content ⚡️ Collaborate in real-time 🔗 Share or embed with a link Back when we worked at a big remote company we wanted a better way to share our product updates—that viewers would actually enjoy watching. Zoom fatigue is real, timezones make scheduling a pain, and slide-decks and email are boring. So we built Tella! Tella is completely free while we're in beta, so give it a hoon! We can't wait to see what you make. 😊
Upvote (17)Share
Great tool to replace most of what you'd traditionally communicate by slide decks or long emails! I now use it for quick product or feature demos, communicate with our company's partners in other time zones, and even started using it for personal updates. Also, as a non-video-editing savvy person, I can create quite engaging videos in just a few minutes. The number of new features coming every week is also very impressive. Keep it up!
Upvote (8)Share
Thanks @julien_matsis !
I've been using Tella for a few weeks now and can't recommend it enough. Whenever I need to do a quick demo, send feedback on a teammate's project, or make a tutorial for a client during hand-off, I just go to recording.new and launch right into a new Tella recording.
Upvote (5)Share
Cheers @zachgrosser , and thanks for all the feedback so far—it's really helped get Tella to where it is today :)
Recently did my first Tella vid, very easy to use, great way to explain stuff to my colleagues while we're all working remotely. Helping me to have less meetings! Excited to see all the new features upcoming
Upvote (4)Share
Glad you found it easy @lidialuettin. we'll try keep the new features coming! 😅
We've been using Tella at Happeo as part of our SDR Outreach sequences, it has greatly increased the speed in which we can send out personalised videos by enabling the team to record a 'body' set of scenes about the product and then just replacing the intro for each prospect - we're already seeing results, video is the future! I also use it personally for sending over internal analysis with a video explanation instead of having to book meetings, it's saving me a lot of time and is a lot more interesting for the recipient than an excel file with an email explanation! Big tool, love it.
Upvote (4)Share