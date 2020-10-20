discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Ramsey M
Makermaking tell.fm
I love listening to people's life stories. It's one of the best sources of wisdom and entertainment. But there isn't a platform for listening to short life stories in a fun way so I made Tell.fm with my friend Muhammad Tharwat. In its first iteration tell.fm collects the best posts (questions) and comments (answers) from AskReddit and presents them in a fun TikTok like format. It's a progressive web app, so works well on mobile and desktop browsers (I suggest Chrome). It's for people who want to kill a few minutes with interesting and entertaining audio content, without investing in a long-form podcast. The more you use the app the better the recommendations in the "For you" section will be. Try it out and let me know what you think! (We've contacted many of the original authors of the post and made it easy for anyone to remove a post they don't want on the site).
Share
Gbadebo OyewaleI like being simple
Not working now to give upvotes
Share