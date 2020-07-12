Teleport Meetings Space
Curated virtual BGs that will let you teleport in meetings
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Divyansh Patel
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! As most of the companies shifted to remote work, it became more obvious to make those boring WFH meetings fun and interactive. Made this product as a part of Product Hunt Makers Festival: Work From Home edition in 2 days with the help of no-code tools Airtable and Webflow Recently Microsoft Teams also introduced Together mode with more fun and interactive ways to do 1:1 and group meetings with the ability to change your background. With more than 1000+ background wallpapers curated from the community from various categories: Funny Movies & TV Indoors Nature Design Community Office COVID 19 Unsplash Community Summertime Museums Aerial Earth and Space Events Outdoors and many more Teleport to different spaces in three steps : 1. Set up your background and lights 2. Configure Zoom Settings 3. Teleport Enjoy! Have a nice day.
UpvoteShare