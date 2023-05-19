Get app
Telematica API
Telematica API
Universal API for EVs and energy hardware devices (DERs)
Telematica API helps businesses connect and control energy hardware like EVs, chargers, HVACs, and solar inverters across 50+ OEMs through a single API.
API
Climate Tech
Electric Cars
Telematica
About this launch
Telematica API by
Telematica
Michael Seibel
API
Climate Tech
Electric Cars
Abhishek Jain
Aditya Ketkar
Somil Gupta
. Featured on May 22nd, 2023.
