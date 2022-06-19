Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launching soon?
Read our pro tips to prepare your hunt
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Makers Grant
Giving back and supporting our community
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Telegram Premium
Ranked #3 for today
Telegram Premium
Get access to exclusive additional features
Visit
Upvote 44
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Premium Telegram Premium
By subscribing to Telegram Premium, users unlock doubled limits, 4 GB file uploads, faster downloads, exclusive stickers and reactions, improved chat management – and a whole lot more.
Launched in
Telegram
,
Messaging
,
Social Media
by
Telegram Messenger
Follow for updates
About this launch
Telegram Messenger
Pure instant messaging — simple, fast, secure, and synced across all your devices.
205
reviews
9
followers
Follow for updates
Telegram Premium by
Telegram Messenger
was hunted by
Dima Braven
in
Telegram
,
Messaging
,
Social Media
. Made by
Pavel Durov
. Featured on June 20th, 2022.
Telegram Messenger
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 191 users. It first launched on February 22nd, 2014.
Upvotes
44
Comments
5
Daily rank
#3
Weekly rank
#3
Report