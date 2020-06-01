Telegram Book Club

Discussion
Stefano
Maker
I was looking for a telegram group that would allow me to discover new books every day. All the groups I have found are meant for illegal downloading and not like a daily newsletters. So I decided to create this group. In the future I would like to give anyone the opportunity to propose a book. I don't know how the group will evolve, but I hope the community will guide me. At the moment it is only a prototype. Be honest and ruthless in your opinions, if the idea is bad I prefer to know immediately :) P.s. thanks to Vandelay Design for the icon link
