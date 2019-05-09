Today's update gives you the tools to sort your messages with archived chats, a new design on Android and a handful of other nifty features to make the most of your messenger.
Archived Chats, a New Design and MoreToday's update gives you the tools to sort your messages with archived chats, a new design on Android and a handful of other nifty features to make the most of your messenger. Introducing archived chats, the new tool for spring cleaning in your chat list.
Chris MessinaHunter@chrismessina · Product designer & entrepreneur
Lots of new stuff in Telegram 5.6, but since Telegram doesn't have a big developer/press event, these updates may get missed by many in light of the Googles, Apples, Amazons, and Facebooks taking up the oxygen this press cycle. Perhaps the more interesting strategic decision is to enhance forwarding and sharing while WhatsApp is pulling back on free-for-all sharing, limiting reshares to 5 hops.
