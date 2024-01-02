Products
This is the latest launch from Telegram Messenger
See Telegram Messenger’s 25 previous launches →
Telegram 10
Telegram 10
Colorful calls, Thanos snap & an epic update for bots
Telegram's 10th update of 2023 adds improved calls with a colorful new design that use less of your phone's battery, a new vaporize effect when you delete messages, the largest bot update in Telegram's history – and more.
Launched in
Telegram
Messaging
Bots
by
Telegram Messenger
About this launch
Telegram Messenger
Pure instant messaging — simple, fast, secure, and synced across all your devices.
281
reviews
305
followers
Follow for updates
Telegram 10 by
Telegram Messenger
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Telegram
,
Messaging
,
Bots
. Made by
Pavel Durov
. Featured on January 3rd, 2024.
Telegram Messenger
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 268 users. It first launched on February 22nd, 2014.
Upvotes
34
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
