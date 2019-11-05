Telefuel for Telegram
Telegram client for power users
#2 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Alan VanToai
Maker
Hey folks! Alan here, one of the creators of Telefuel, alongside @fredericgingras and @mrmattnguyen We built Telefuel to solve the pain a lot of Telegram users feel - a chaotic, disorganized chat list, hard-to-find chats, no unread messages/mentions filters, no way to separate out DMs from Groups, etc. We've been building for a great, enthusiastic community of early users, and are happy to be sharing the product here on PH for the first time. Please feel free to ask any questions, and as always, all are welcome to join our Telegram community where we keep in tight communication with our users: https://t.me/telefuel Thanks!
Upvote (1)Share
Hi all! I'm one of the co-founders of Telefuel. We've been building in the Telegram ecosystem for the last couple years and are super excited to share Telefuel with the PH community. We believe Telefuel will elevate the Telegram experience and bring it closer to Discord and Slack. If you use Telegram for business or work, this is perfect for managing your customer relationships and internal team communications. Even if you use Telegram casually, you can benefit for our organizational features that are missing from the native clients. Happy to answer any questions here. You can also reach me on Telegram: https://t.me/mattnguyen.
I've been using Telefuel for awhile now and I love its organizational features
This product is vital for doing biz dev/growth in the Blockchain space. I reconnected with many people after downloading it. Awesome work guys! Jeff Zirlin Cofounder, Axie Infinity
Great job on Telefuel guys! Makes managing teams, groups and conversation soo much easier.
@matt_fields Thanks Matt! Appreciate the kind words.