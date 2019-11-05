Log InSign up
Telefuel for Telegram

Telegram client for power users

Telefuel is the Telegram client for power users. With Telefuel, chatting on Telegram faster, more organized, and more enjoyable than ever before.
Alan VanToai
Maker
Hey folks! Alan here, one of the creators of Telefuel, alongside @fredericgingras and @mrmattnguyen We built Telefuel to solve the pain a lot of Telegram users feel - a chaotic, disorganized chat list, hard-to-find chats, no unread messages/mentions filters, no way to separate out DMs from Groups, etc. We've been building for a great, enthusiastic community of early users, and are happy to be sharing the product here on PH for the first time. Please feel free to ask any questions, and as always, all are welcome to join our Telegram community where we keep in tight communication with our users: https://t.me/telefuel Thanks!
Matt Nguyen
Hi all! I'm one of the co-founders of Telefuel. We've been building in the Telegram ecosystem for the last couple years and are super excited to share Telefuel with the PH community. We believe Telefuel will elevate the Telegram experience and bring it closer to Discord and Slack. If you use Telegram for business or work, this is perfect for managing your customer relationships and internal team communications. Even if you use Telegram casually, you can benefit for our organizational features that are missing from the native clients. Happy to answer any questions here. You can also reach me on Telegram: https://t.me/mattnguyen.
Katya Shokopenko
I've been using Telefuel for awhile now and I love its organizational features
Alan VanToai
Maker
@katya_7 Thanks Katya! It's a pleasure to be building for you :)
Jeffrey Zirlin
This product is vital for doing biz dev/growth in the Blockchain space. I reconnected with many people after downloading it. Awesome work guys! Jeff Zirlin Cofounder, Axie Infinity
Alan VanToai
Maker
@jihoz Appreciate it Jiho! Pleasure to be building alongside of ya!!
Matt Fields
Great job on Telefuel guys! Makes managing teams, groups and conversation soo much easier.
Alan VanToai
Maker
@matt_fields Thanks Matt! Appreciate the kind words.
