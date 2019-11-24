Discussion
Jay Lee
Maker
I made this app by myself as a english learner, looking for an app like TEDiSUB which I used daily basis to learn English TED talks several years ago but never succeed nor satisfied with similar apps available on the stores. I wanted a very simple app which purpose is to watch the videos with two subtitles, one for English and the other for my mother language with a clean UI but I couldn't find. so I made this app with few features. - Only show the videos with subtitles of languages you chosen. So you don't need to worry if a video you choose to watch has a subtitle for your language. - Saving where you left off in videos so you can continue watch later. - Provide suggested list of videos and you also can search videos.
