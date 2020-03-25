Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Tectonic

Tectonic

An alternative to spreadsheets to power your business

get it
It's time to give your team something a bit more scalable than a shared spreadsheet. Tectonic lets you swap the sheets for fully customizable software, without needing to code. And yes, it works great on mobile.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Michael Skelly
Michael Skelly
Maker
Pro
Really excited to launch this to you today. Can't wait to find out what you'll use it for!
Upvote (1)Share