Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Tamás Sz
Just what I need. Please include discounts so I can have an even easier choice.
It focuses on key parameters. I can also find reviews in one place, I don’t have to look around!
Hi all! This is a project I have decided to build after a long frustrating week of trying to find the next perfect phone I was going to buy. I had to manually search and find reviews on each model and create a comprehensive mental image of each phone. I wanted a more data-driven selection process, so I created TechPulser. My girlfriend always makes fun of me getting obsessive about which one to buy, but it makes perfect sense to me as I spend 1-2 years intensively with my phone, both for work and in everyday life. I welcome any feedback on what to improve or change (or what you love)! (I am planning on expanding it to Tablets, Smartwatches, Laptops and Headphones). I hope you enjoy it and I will be here answering questions!
