TechPulser

Find reviews on phones in one place – with metascores 🌟

TechPulser is an Aggregator of Gadget Reviews, helping potential buyers explore the opinions of trustworthy reviewers in one place and make data-driven decision on their next purchase, through the metascores. Currently features smartphones, will expand!

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews5.0/5
Tamás Sz
Tamás Sz
Just what I need. Please include discounts so I can have an even easier choice.
Dan Sem
Dan Sem
Maker
Pro
@szemy Thank you for the feedback! Great idea, I'll look into this.
Barbina Lev
Barbina Lev
It focuses on key parameters. I can also find reviews in one place, I don’t have to look around!
Dan Sem
Dan Sem
Maker
Pro
Hi all! This is a project I have decided to build after a long frustrating week of trying to find the next perfect phone I was going to buy. I had to manually search and find reviews on each model and create a comprehensive mental image of each phone. I wanted a more data-driven selection process, so I created TechPulser. My girlfriend always makes fun of me getting obsessive about which one to buy, but it makes perfect sense to me as I spend 1-2 years intensively with my phone, both for work and in everyday life. I welcome any feedback on what to improve or change (or what you love)! (I am planning on expanding it to Tablets, Smartwatches, Laptops and Headphones). I hope you enjoy it and I will be here answering questions!
Dan Sem
Dan Sem
Maker
Pro
Which gadget category should be featured next?
Tablets
Laptops
Smartwatches
Earphones
Headphones
Dan Sem
Dan Sem
Maker
Pro
Which feature of a phone is most important?
Display size
Battery size
Camera resolution (MP)
Telephoto camera
Ultrawide camera
RAM
Internal Memory
