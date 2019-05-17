Technology Logo Memory Game

How many technology logo (including backend and frontend) do you remember, ? Touch anyone and find the other, it's hard to play at first, but everything is going to be interesting at last! Trust me!
Inspired by https://codepen.io/davinci/pen/yVZapY.
Tristan YangMaker@tristan_yang · frontend developer
codepen.io is my favorite website, sometimes some brilliant works inspired me. https://codepen.io/davinci/pen/y... is one of them. I enhance the idea, supporting: 1. Rebuild by react+redux+styled-components totally 2. Optimize the UX, too many details. 3. Add home screen and play as native app!
Yanggc@wsygc
It's sooooo funny! Great job!
Dmitri Brereton@dkb868 · CS @ UCLA | Indie Hacker 👨🏾💻
Funny game. Good job! Adding a share button to show off my results would be cool.
Tristan YangMaker@tristan_yang · frontend developer
@dkb868 thanks, It's a good idea, I will make it!
Tristan YangMaker@tristan_yang · frontend developer
@dkb868 Hi, I publish new version, including the share button and modal with time used!
Tristan YangMaker@tristan_yang · frontend developer
Here is the source code, welcome star or Pull Request! https://github.com/zerosoul/fron...
