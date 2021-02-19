  1. Home
A podcast on developer relations and public speaking

At the Technically True Podcast, we talk about developer relations in early-stage startups, building communities around a product, and getting started with the different facets of developer experience.
Tanay Pant
Maker
3 x Book Author ✍🏻 • Speaker 🎙️
Thanks for hunting Technically True @picsoung! I started Technically True to learn more about public speaking and developer relations from the experts in the field. Over time, it helped me learn a lot about the intricacies of developer relations and product marketing. I hope this proves to be useful for others too. If you've guests in mind you'd like to see in the show, feel free to share that in the comments :)
Isabel H.Law student and low-code enthusiast
Insightful podcast with a variety of awesome guests! Tanay is structuring the podcast with interesting questions all about public speaking, team-building and DevRel, which makes the listen very enjoyable for me :)
