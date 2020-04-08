  1. Home
Tech Companies helping NGOs fight COVID-19 crisis for free

Tech To The Rescue is a voluntary movement connecting IT companies with non-governmental organizations around the world. Through this simple but powerful platform, NGOs can find companies specializing in IT tools, solutions, and services for free.
Tomasz Anioł
Hi Hunters! Just a few days ago, we started Tech To The Rescue, a movement connecting IT companies and #NGOs fighting with the coronavirus effects. So far, over 150 companies joined us, and we already have the first projects helping organizations. We are proud to be part of such a fantastic community. See how Tech to the Rescue works and join as How can you help? - If you know any NGOs that need support - tell them about the initiative - Feel free to convenience more IT companies to join Let us know how we make this initiative even better! Looking for your feedback!
Wiktor Sobolak
I love the idea!
Tomasz Anioł
@wiktor_sobolak Thanks Wiktor! Everyone know some NGOs and right now they need help with digitalization more than ever :)
Justyna Dzikowska
Great initiative <3 needed and simple
Aleksandra Dziewulska
This is how technology can make real life impact even, or maybe especially during a crisis.
Piotr Karolczak
I was following your movement from the moment you guys have announced it. NGOs and IT companies in my contact list have been informed ;) Keep up the good work!
Tomasz Anioł
@newly_unkown Thank you for contributing Piotr!
