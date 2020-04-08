Tech To The Rescue
Tech Companies helping NGOs fight COVID-19 crisis for free
Tomasz Anioł
Maker
Hi Hunters! Just a few days ago, we started Tech To The Rescue, a movement connecting IT companies and #NGOs fighting with the coronavirus effects. So far, over 150 companies joined us, and we already have the first projects helping organizations. We are proud to be part of such a fantastic community. See how Tech to the Rescue works and join as How can you help? - If you know any NGOs that need support - tell them about the initiative - Feel free to convenience more IT companies to join Let us know how we make this initiative even better! Looking for your feedback!
I love the idea!
@wiktor_sobolak Thanks Wiktor! Everyone know some NGOs and right now they need help with digitalization more than ever :)
Great initiative <3 needed and simple
This is how technology can make real life impact even, or maybe especially during a crisis.
I was following your movement from the moment you guys have announced it. NGOs and IT companies in my contact list have been informed ;) Keep up the good work!
@newly_unkown Thank you for contributing Piotr!