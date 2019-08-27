Tech Jobs for Good
Noah Hart
Hi all! I'm excited to share Tech Jobs for Good - a job platform for people to find tech roles at mission-driven companies in the United States. Tech Jobs for Good started out of my desire to highlight organizations that are doing amazing work with technology to have a positive impact on society & the environment. You can use Tech Jobs for Good to: - Search & apply for tech jobs - Browse company profiles (https://techjobsforgood.com/jobs...) - Create Job Alerts, and - Create a Job Seeker Profile, so companies can reach out directly to you (https://techjobsforgood.com/user...) I'd love to hear your feedback on the site and am happy to answer any questions you may have.
