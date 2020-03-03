Discussion
Sebastiaan Pasma
Hunter
Hi Product Hunt, A few friends of mine here in the Netherlands have created Teamy and released the dutch version in June last year. After the big succes here in the Netherlands, they released their international version last week. The app is intended to used by sports teams, but in later versions they have added support for other kind of teams as well. Like gamers, theatre groups, music bands or any other kind of team or group. There are many predefined sports and event types, but you can add a custom event in the app. If you're in a team or group, you should check this app out. The app can be downloaded for free in the app stores.
