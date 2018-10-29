Remote work is tough, we know. It's hard to stay in touch and know when it's a good time to talk to a team mate. Here's a Simple OSX Toolbar App to help you keep in touch with your team mates by saying less 🔥
Great product.
Helps teams stay in sync.Cons:
None so far
This is a great product, Dinuka. Can't wait to see how it pans out!Sergio Mattei has used this product for one day.
Discussion
Dinuka JayasuriyaMaker@dinuka_jayasuriya · CodingRadio 📻 ShipFast 🛳 TweetFast 🔥
Hey guys today we are launching TeamWatch 😀 Inspired by the time management OSX app, 'There', we decided to improve the functionality and include things like: ✅ Realtime Desktop status updates to team members ✅ Manage multiple teams/workspaces at once ✅ Quickly let your team members know what you are up to with status templates ✅ Track their local time Hope you find it useful!
James Gallagher@jamesstewart · CEO @ Open Commit
@dinuka_jayasuriya Hello Dinuka! Congratulations on the launch 🚀 What makes your product different from alternatives like There?
Sergio Mattei@ftxrc · Student maker and founder
@dinuka_jayasuriya Congratulations on the launch!
Dinuka JayasuriyaMaker@dinuka_jayasuriya · CodingRadio 📻 ShipFast 🛳 TweetFast 🔥
@jamesstewart The main motivating factor was that there was no way to simplify communication without writing a block of text in a communication app like slack for simple messages and the requirement to join multiple remote teams at the same time, all of which we addressed with this app 😃
James Gallagher@jamesstewart · CEO @ Open Commit
@dinuka_jayasuriya Sounds great! I just noticed your status feature and it looks amazing. I'll give your product a try! ✌️
Ferruccio Balestreri@frcbls · Maker // Student
@dinuka_jayasuriya 👏 congrats on launch, looking neat
Sergio Mattei@ftxrc · Student maker and founder
Dinuka and Shehan are top notch makers who ship great products consistently. This latest launch is sure to be a hit between consulting agencies and small teams working remotely (the new remote work wave!). I can't wait to see how it grows, and I wish you all the best of luck. You have a great product in your hands!
Dinuka JayasuriyaMaker@dinuka_jayasuriya · CodingRadio 📻 ShipFast 🛳 TweetFast 🔥
@ftxrc Thanks Sergio! Appreciate the feedback 😀 Remote work is definitely the new trend
Rishi Gaming@rishi_gaming
Love it. <3
Dinuka JayasuriyaMaker@dinuka_jayasuriya · CodingRadio 📻 ShipFast 🛳 TweetFast 🔥
@rishi_gaming Thanks so much :)
Ben@harowitzblack · 😄
Dinuka JayasuriyaMaker@dinuka_jayasuriya · CodingRadio 📻 ShipFast 🛳 TweetFast 🔥
@harowitzblack yaaaasss 🤣👌
loper Deve@loper_deve
Just Installed.Superb Idea.No word to explain about the UI. great Work guys...
Dinuka JayasuriyaMaker@dinuka_jayasuriya · CodingRadio 📻 ShipFast 🛳 TweetFast 🔥
@loper_deve Glad you like it Ioper! 😀👋 let me know if you have feedback 🙏
loper Deve@loper_deve
@dinuka_jayasuriya @dev_denz @imshehan Keep it up guys....
