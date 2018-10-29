Log InSign up
TeamWatch

Simple menubar app to make Remote work easier 💼⏰

Remote work is tough, we know. It's hard to stay in touch and know when it's a good time to talk to a team mate. Here's a Simple OSX Toolbar App to help you keep in touch with your team mates by saying less 🔥

Reviews

Helpful
    Sergio MatteiStudent maker and founder
    Pros: 

    Great product.

    Helps teams stay in sync.

    Cons: 

    None so far

    This is a great product, Dinuka. Can't wait to see how it pans out!

    Sergio Mattei has used this product for one day.
    Comments (1)

Discussion

Hunter
Dinuka Jayasuriya
Makers
Nuwan Delvita
Shehan Ekanayaka
Dinuka Jayasuriya
Dinuka JayasuriyaMaker@dinuka_jayasuriya · CodingRadio 📻 ShipFast 🛳 TweetFast 🔥
Hey guys today we are launching TeamWatch 😀 Inspired by the time management OSX app, 'There', we decided to improve the functionality and include things like: ✅ Realtime Desktop status updates to team members ✅ Manage multiple teams/workspaces at once ✅ Quickly let your team members know what you are up to with status templates ✅ Track their local time Hope you find it useful!
Upvote (9)·
James Gallagher@jamesstewart · CEO @ Open Commit
@dinuka_jayasuriya Hello Dinuka! Congratulations on the launch 🚀 What makes your product different from alternatives like There?
Upvote (4)·
Sergio Mattei@ftxrc · Student maker and founder
@dinuka_jayasuriya Congratulations on the launch!
Upvote (3)·
Dinuka JayasuriyaMaker@dinuka_jayasuriya · CodingRadio 📻 ShipFast 🛳 TweetFast 🔥
@jamesstewart The main motivating factor was that there was no way to simplify communication without writing a block of text in a communication app like slack for simple messages and the requirement to join multiple remote teams at the same time, all of which we addressed with this app 😃
Upvote (2)·
James Gallagher@jamesstewart · CEO @ Open Commit
@dinuka_jayasuriya Sounds great! I just noticed your status feature and it looks amazing. I'll give your product a try! ✌️
Upvote (2)·
Ferruccio Balestreri@frcbls · Maker // Student
@dinuka_jayasuriya 👏 congrats on launch, looking neat
Upvote (1)·
Sergio Mattei@ftxrc · Student maker and founder
Dinuka and Shehan are top notch makers who ship great products consistently. This latest launch is sure to be a hit between consulting agencies and small teams working remotely (the new remote work wave!). I can't wait to see how it grows, and I wish you all the best of luck. You have a great product in your hands!
Upvote (3)·
Dinuka JayasuriyaMaker@dinuka_jayasuriya · CodingRadio 📻 ShipFast 🛳 TweetFast 🔥
@ftxrc Thanks Sergio! Appreciate the feedback 😀 Remote work is definitely the new trend
Upvote ·
Rishi Gaming@rishi_gaming
Love it. <3
Upvote (3)·
Dinuka JayasuriyaMaker@dinuka_jayasuriya · CodingRadio 📻 ShipFast 🛳 TweetFast 🔥
@rishi_gaming Thanks so much :)
Upvote ·
Ben@harowitzblack · 😄
Upvote (3)·
Dinuka JayasuriyaMaker@dinuka_jayasuriya · CodingRadio 📻 ShipFast 🛳 TweetFast 🔥
@harowitzblack yaaaasss 🤣👌
Upvote (2)·
loper Deve@loper_deve
Just Installed.Superb Idea.No word to explain about the UI. great Work guys...
Upvote (2)·
Dinuka JayasuriyaMaker@dinuka_jayasuriya · CodingRadio 📻 ShipFast 🛳 TweetFast 🔥
@loper_deve Glad you like it Ioper! 😀👋 let me know if you have feedback 🙏
Upvote ·