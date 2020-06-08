Discussion
Shannon Anderson
Thanks @kevin for hunting us! Hey Product Hunt! 👋 During our meetings at smileML, I have a tendency to ramble and cause meetings to run long 😳, whereas my co-founder, @ethan_petersen, is very punctual and concise. I asked him to create TeamSpirit to help me stop rambling and making him late to meetings scheduled after ours. With the world transitioning to remote work and video calls, we wanted to share this tool instead of keeping it all to ourselves. I really love TeamSpirit because it shows me how long I've been talking vs listening and gives a friendly reminder when I need to wrap it up. It also shows elapsed time to help me stay on track. Now, I no longer have those "Oh shoot! I just spent 8 minutes talking about something that should've taken 2 minutes!" moments. This transition has been tough, but TeamSpirit can make it easier by helping you stay on track and end your meetings on time. We're excited to be launching TeamSpirit on Mac for free! We're also launching TeamSpirit Pro later this week! We're reducing the price of TeamSpirit Pro from $4.99/month to $0.99/month during this period of social distancing to support remote work. Want TeamSpirit for Windows? Subscribe to our upcoming page to receive updates and early access! https://www.producthunt.com/upco... I'm happy to answer any questions and would love to hear what you think! Cheers, Shannon
Awesome idea! Good luck
@mattbwaite Thank you!
Wow this is amazing! Truly solving a real issue for so many of us that are working remotely. Can't wait to try it out, good work TeamSpirit!
@yusimon23 Thank you so much! We can't wait to hear what you think after trying it out!
Great idea, good luck with the launch!
@carriegriffith thank you, Carrie!