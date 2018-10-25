Teamsight is a new way to store your team's memory. Store, organize and find your knowledge in an instant. Connect with Slack for easy onboarding and information sharing.
Thomas CasezMaker@tcasez · Designer, Fresboard
Hey everyone, solo-maker Thomas here 👋 Happy to debut on Product Hunt today! We've solved many problems with communications but it's always a nightmare dwelving through aging and complicated knowledge management solutions. Teamsight aims to rectifiy that with a simple goal: everyone in a team should to be able to read the information their team produces, whether that person has been at the company for 8 years or 8 days. Teamsight simplifies how knowledge gets stored: no nested folders, no complicated hierachies; we only have teams and flat collections of notes. Mostly Teamsight exists to get out of the way until you need it. And when you do, it tells you exactly what you want to know. It even works within Slack! As always, any feedback is welcome. Happy writing!
Shreyaa Ratra@shreyaa_ratra · Making B2B sales easy via EasyLeadz.com
@tcasez Have you started with outbound sales as of now ?
Stowe Boyd@stoweboyd · futurist, researcher, imperfectionist
@tcasez What does 'we only only teams' mean?
Thomas CasezMaker@tcasez · Designer, Fresboard
@stoweboyd It means that I left a typo in there 😁
Stowe Boyd@stoweboyd · futurist, researcher, imperfectionist
@tcasez I think you need more fomatting: bulleted and numbered lists, blockquotes, etc.
Sooraj 🌏@iamsooraj · Building AsyncMatic for remote teams
The slack integration looks good! But how is this different/better from something like notion?
Thomas CasezMaker@tcasez · Designer, Fresboard
@iamsooraj I'd say the distinction is more philosophical. We're not trying to do as much as Notion does with their editor, instead our focus is more on relating and contextualizing your information, both within Teamsight and with your other channels - hence the Slack integration.
Anna Filou@anna_0x · Tech Geek, Web Designer
Looks great, love the design, haven't tried it but will since they've got a nice free plan :) Thanks ⭐
