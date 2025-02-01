Launches
Teamsaver.ai
Teamsaver.ai
AI agent to collect daily team updates via email
Teamsaver collects team updates via email every afternoon and delivers a smart summary the next morning. Track where time is spent, celebrate top performers, and monitor team productivity — all without disrupting your team's workflow.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Productivity
Task Management
Artificial Intelligence
30% off for 1st month
About this launch
Teamsaver.ai
AI agent to collect daily team updates via email
Teamsaver.ai by
Teamsaver.ai
was hunted by
Dameem Shahabaz
in
Productivity
Task Management
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Dameem Shahabaz
Mohammed Arfas S
Anandhu AS
. Featured on February 3rd, 2025.
Teamsaver.ai
is not rated yet. This is Teamsaver.ai's first launch.