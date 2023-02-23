Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Teamie AI
Teamie AI
Bring ChatGPT to your team
Visit
Upvote 14
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Teamie AI gets your team instant access to internal knowledge, just by chat. No more searching, focus on doing. Get your team the support they need, in seconds.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Remote Work
by
Teamie AI
Product Hunt Advertising
Ad
Promote your product with native ads, starting from $1,000
About this launch
Teamie AI
Bring ChatGPT to your team
0
reviews
22
followers
Follow for updates
Teamie AI by
Teamie AI
was hunted by
Jeffrey Yu
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Remote Work
. Made by
Jeffrey Yu
,
Belinda Wang
and
Yifei Sun
. Featured on March 8th, 2023.
Teamie AI
is not rated yet. This is Teamie AI's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
2
Day rank
#60
Week rank
#166
Report