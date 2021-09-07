Products
teamFa
Get your 2FA codes in Slack
Productivity
teamFa lets you generate your 2FA codes in Slack with one simple command. You can also share 2FA access with as many people as you want; this is great for teams that used one shared account and want additional security.
