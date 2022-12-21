Products
TeamDynamic
Activities designed to boost morale and increase performance
Unhappy employees don’t do their best work. TeamDynamic helps managers gather honest feedback, foster friendships at work, and improve employee performance and retention.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Tech
,
Entertainment
by
TeamDynamic
About this launch
TeamDynamic by
TeamDynamic
was hunted by
Mike Buss
in
Productivity
,
Tech
,
Entertainment
. Made by
Mike Buss
. Featured on January 2nd, 2023.
TeamDynamic
is not rated yet. This is TeamDynamic's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
3
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#21
