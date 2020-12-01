discussion
Hey Hunters 👋 My name is Wojciech and I'm excited to share my side project with you! It's called TeamBuddy and it's a web app integrated with Slack, designed to help you build better remote teams. What problem does it solve? 1️⃣ In remote teams, it's challenging to get to know other teammates well, especially where it comes to hobbies and activities other than work. 2️⃣ It's impossible to build an effective and happy team without trust and people bonds. 3️⃣ New remote hires often do not have any place, where they can learn more about their new team members. With TeamBuddy I aim to solve these problems and encourage people to make strong social connections. How does it work? Clubs They group people around similar interests and hobbies. Each club has its own set of questions that members can answer. Clubs with Q&A's are the essence of TeamBuddy and allow team members to express themselves and know each other better. You'll start with 3 default clubs with predefined questions you can start using right away! Team members will be able to create new clubs and suggest new questions. Team Directory It contains extended profiles of all team members. Each employee can sign in with a Slack account and fill out their profile. TeamBuddy bot It'll welcome new Slack users and ask them to join clubs, answer questions, and introduce this way to other team members. TeamBuddy will also notify you when a new question is added to any of your clubs. I hope you'd like the idea. I'll be happy to answer any questions you may have. Thank you!
